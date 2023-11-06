Guilty on 3 counts: Charlie Adelson found guilty in the murder of Dan Markel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — ABC 27's Kendall Brandt is in the courtroom for closing arguments in the trial of Charlie Adelson. He is accused of hiring hitmen to murder FSU Law professor Dan Markel in 2014 in his Betton Hills home during a custody dispute between Markel and Adelson's sister, Wendi. The state has also named Wendi and Donna Adelson, Charlie's mother, as un-indicted co-conspirator.

Click here for our coverage of Adelson's arrest last year.

UPDATE 11/6/2023

A jury found Charlie Adelson was found guilty on three counts in the death of FSU professor Dan Markell.

Count 1 Guilty: First degree murder.

Count 2 Guilty: Conspiracy to commit first degree murder.

Count 3 Guilty: Solicitation to commit first degree murder.

UPDATE 11/6/2023 5:06 P.M.

Charlie Adelson has been charged with the murder of Dan Markel.

He was found guilty after less than four hours of deliberation.

He was found guilty on three charges.