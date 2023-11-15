Tallahassee Community College on track for new name; see what's next in the process

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leaders at Tallahassee Community College are closer to landing on a new name for the institution.

A TCC Strategic Communications Specialist confirmed, "the name 'Tallahassee State College' was approved by the District Board of Trustees yesterday (Tuesday) per the President’s recommendation. Before the name can officially change, it must be approved by the Florida Legislature. Senator Corey Simon and Representative Jason Shoaf are prepared to co-sponsor the bill for this session."

The push for a change began in August when President Jim Murdaugh gave annual state of the college address.

“With new higher-level degrees, increased national recognition, and more than 60 percent of our students now coming to us from outside of our service district, the time has come once again for us to assess the need for a change to our name,” said Murdaugh.

TCC held several town halls to get community input on the name change.