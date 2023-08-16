WHAT'S IN A NAME? TCC President discusses name change for school in Tallahassee

Tallahassee Community College's president has discussed changing the name of the school.

A task force comprised of college employees, students, and alumni will be working to determine if the TCC name should remain or needs to be updated.

TCC's president said the state of the college has never been stronger.

NEWS RELEASE FROM TCC BELOW:

Tallahassee Community College President Jim Murdaugh gave his annual State of the College address to faculty and staff on Friday, August 11. In the address, Murdaugh thanked Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature for allocating significant new funding to TCC, announced the strategic priorities for the year, and shared plans for a potential name change for the College.

“With new higher-level degrees, increased national recognition, and more than 60 percent of our students now coming to us from outside of our service district, the time has come once again for us to assess the need for a change to our name,” said Murdaugh. “This is not a decision I take lightly. While this institution has gone through a name change before, not to mention at least five different logos, the word “community” is important to us. I am incredibly proud of the fact that I have worked at Tallahassee Community College for 24 and a half years now and been president for 12 and a half. This is not about changing who we are; it’s about defining who we are and where we are going. It’s about momentum and relevance.”

The full address was released on the President's Blog today.


