ON THE ROAD: ABC 27 marks one month since May 10 tornadoes as Tallahassee neighbors recover

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Monday, June 10, marks one month since multiple tornadoes and severe weather damaged multiple neighborhoods in Tallahassee.

The ABC 27 news team is going on the road in Tallahassee to check in on neighbors who are working to recover. We're also sharing resources to help neighborhoods move forward.

As part of our coverage, ABC 27 is partnering with Second Harvest of the Big Bend to help with a free food distribution. Learn more about that here.

ABC 27 has been tracking recovery since the morning the storms hit. The National Weather Service confirmed three twisters touched down in the Tallahassee area the morning of May 10.

WATCH POWERFUL WINDS SHATTER A WINDOW IN COLLEGE TOWN:

Strong winds damage All Saints Neighborhood of Tallahassee

In the aftermath of the storm, ABC 27 told you how Leon County handed out $1 million in assistance to neighbors affectedby the storms.

We've tracked how the Red Cross has worked to help neighbors find shelter.

As part of our "On the Road" series, we're revisiting the neighborhoods the storms hit hardest. "On the Road' has taken you to communities from the Big Bend to South Georgia. Check out our previous coverage below.

ON THE ROAD:

