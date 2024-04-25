ABC 27 On the Road in Thomasville ahead of the 103rd Annual Rose Show and Festival

ABC 27 is taking the team on the road to Thomasville Thursday as the city gets ready for the 103 rd Annual Rose Show and Festival.

Annual Rose Show and Festival. First to Know Chief Meteorologist Casanova Nurse, Channing Frampton, Shamarria Morrison and AJ Douglas are in Thomasville sharing neighborhood stories about the south Georgia tradition.

Find out what's ahead for the rose show and festival in the news release below and watch live coverage on the road Thursday night at 5, 5:30 and 6.

THOMASVILLE NEWS RELEASE:

From vibrant rose and flower shows to toe-tapping concerts, a dazzling car and truck show, and the iconic Rose Parade, Thomasville, Georgia is set to host the 103rd Annual Rose Show and Festival from April 26-27. Get ready to immerse yourself in the beauty of blooming roses and many other floral displays during this jam packed, family friendly event.

City of Thomasville Four different rose and flower shows will be a part of Thomasville’s Rose Show & Festival.

Throughout the weekend, roses, beautiful floral displays, and more will be on exhibit during four historic flower shows, including Orchids on Parade, the Annual Rose Show, the Standard Flower Show, and the Civic Garden Club Flower Show.

Orchids on Parade is the festival’s kick-off event, taking place on April 26 at 9 am, featuring beautiful displays of orchids by members of the Thomasville Orchid Society. Later in the day, Thomasville’s Rose Society will host the Rose Show in the rose-filled tent at the corner of Broad Street and Remington Avenue, featuring rose growers of all ages and skill levels. Anyone interested in entering roses into this year’s show can bring their entries to the back of the Rose Tent on Friday between 7 and 10 am for judging before the Rose Tent officially opens at 1 pm.

City of Thomasville The Thomasville Police Department will host over 100 vehicles during this year’s Show & Shine Car & Truck Show.

The Thomasville Garden Club will host their Annual Standard Flower Show at the Thomasville Garden Center, featuring stunning horticulture displays and floral designs. This show officially opens at 2 pm following the opening of the Rose Tent. Children are also invited to the free Butterly Activity on April 27 from 10 am until noon.

The historic Rose Parade and Street Dance featuring live music by R&B, Inc. will cap off Friday’s list of events, with more activities happening throughout the weekend.

Flower shows continue on Saturday, with the opening of the Civic Garden Club’s Flower Show. Beautiful roses, wildflowers. hanging baskets, and more will grace another big top tent close to The Ritz Amphitheater. The Rose City Symphonic Band will also entertain attendees for the opening of the show at 10 am.

Admission to all flower shows is free, with each including a special ribbon cutting ceremony with Miss Georgia and Thomasville’s Rose Queen and her Court.

Main Street Director Brandy Avery noted that the Rose Show & Festival is packed full of family friendly activities throughout the entire weekend. “Live music, children’s activities, and our car & truck show, in addition to our flower shows and parade, make the perfect weekend getaway in Thomasville. Our shops and restaurants will have extended hours throughout the weekend, and we also have a Roses in Restaurant Passport available at our Visitors Center allowing you to taste your way through Thomasville.”

Restaurants, bars, and eateries have created unique dishes, drinks, and desserts featuring the flavor of roses, allowing attendees to collect stamps on the passport and submit it for a chance to win some fabulous prizes.

The Rose Festival will also feature a Rose Fest Market with a variety of artisan vendors and food trucks. The popular Show & Shine Car and Truck Show, sponsored by the Thomasville Police Department, will feature over 100 unique vehicles. The weekend caps off with the Rose Fest Finale, featuring a live concert by popular local band Blue Burden.

Tourism Manager Mary Patchunka-Smith noted there are plenty of other fun things to see and do in Thomasville during the two-day event, including historic tours at Pebble Hill, the Lapham Patterson House, the Thomasville History Center, and the Jack Hadley Black History Museum. “Thomasville’s Rose Garden is also in full bloom and serves as a great stop after attending all of the flower shows,” she noted. “The garden is home to more than 1,500 roses and is absolutely free to visit.”

Over 40,000 people are expected in Thomasville during this year’s event. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Thomasville Visitor’s Center at 229-228-7977 or visit www.thomasvillega.com to view a full list of events.