FOLLOW ALONG: ABC 27 walks with Red Cross during neighborhood damage assessment following Tallahassee tornado

As of Tuesday afternoon, American Red Cross says 40 percent of damage assessment have been completed.

They are tracking and reporting impacts from Friday morning's tornadoes.

Watch the video to find out about other services available to neighbors and why they need volunteer support.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

American Red Cross is on the ground working to support families in neighborhoods across Leon County. Looking at the steps they're taking to assess the impact of Friday's tornadoes so they can provide extra support for our communities.

Taking stock of the damage caused by Friday's tornadoes. Community members said they have never seen damage like this in Tallahassee. The destruction has left some neighbors at a loss.

"People are not sure what to do, a little numb and a little scared," said Kathy Bland, a volunteer with the American Red Cross.

That's where this organization has stepped in to help.

They're carrying out damage assessments.

WATCH NEIGHBORHOOD REPORTER MAYA SARGENT'S INSTAGRAM REEL ON THE DAMAGE:

First, they log details and photos in a data base based on certain criteria and information they share with the Counties and FEMA. Then, they action a plan for cases.

"What kind of monetary situations are they talking about," said Bland, describing the information they will gather from the assessments. "What kind of services are needed, how do we help in the future, how do we mitigate this going forward."

They are also offering a reception center, and shelter, where the population is continuing to grow, said Sharon Carraway, Executive Director for Capital Area Chapter for American Red Cross.

Carraway said they have called in help from across our region and other states to cope with demand.

"It should be a real wake up call," said Carraway.

She wants neighbors to prepare and understand the importance of being self sufficient for 72 hours.

"That's with water, food, snacks, that's with flash lights and good batteries," said Carraway, listing important supplies to have on hand.

Carraway said they're also looking for more volunteers.

Kennedi Hills from Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated has been helping out at the shelter.

"Put yourself in other people's shoes," said Hills.

Hills is helping people like Shakinah Glory, who is staying here with her 3 children following damage.

Glory said the support from American Cross is making it easier.

"Bascially take it one day at a time," said Glory.

American Red Cross shelter is located at 1800 Wahnish Way. Neighbors can find food, water, electricity and shelter. The organization said they also looking for volunteers and donations. You can find out ways you can support American Red Cross here.

