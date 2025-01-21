Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

LIVE UPDATES: Winter weather sweeps through the Big Bend and South Georgia

what you need to know 01202025.png
ABC 27 First To Know Weather
what you need to know 01202025.png
Posted
and last updated

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday through 1 p.m. Wednesday for the Big Bend and South Georgia. We're tracking the latest updates here.

Winter Weather Resources
WINTER WEATHER: Impacts start as early as Tuesday afternoon School closings ahead of winter weather impacts this week Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis issues state of emergency ahead of wintry weather Governor Kemp declares state of emergency in Georgia ahead of winter storm Need to Know: heater and vehicle precautions as temperatures plummet.

Tuesday, January 21

1:40 p.m.: Thomasville implements mandatory curfew as winter weather heads to our area. The curfew will go into effect Tuesday (1/21) at 8:00 p.m. until Wednesday (1/22) at Noon. During these hours, all non-essential travel and activities are strictly prohibited. Residents are required to stay indoors unless involved in emergency response or essential services. City officials say failure to comply with the curfew will result in enforcement actions per local laws and regulations.

1:10 p.m.: Airlines servicing Tallahassee International Airport are canceling all flights after 3 p.m. Tuesday. Operations at the airport will be suspended until 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

12:44 p.m.: So far, Georgia Department of Transportation crews have treated more than 43,000 miles of Georgia interstates, state routes, bridges, and overpasses using more than 1.7 million gallons of brine. By early Tuesday morning, all interstates and priority state routes have been treated at least once. Brine is a salt and water mixture used to melt ice.

11:45 a.m.: Governor Ron DeSantis provided an update on preparations and response to winter weather in our area. Watch his comments in the player below.

10:00 a.m.: Brooks County Sheriff's Office is imposing a curfew on Tuesday, (1/21) at 6 p.m until Wednesday (1/22) at noon. BCSO says those who are caught on the road for anything not considered a legitimate reason, ex: going to and from work, emergency, tending livestock, etc., could be charged with a misdemeanor and face a fine up to $1,000

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood