LIVE UPDATES: Winter weather sweeps through the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday through 1 p.m. Wednesday for the Big Bend and South Georgia. We're tracking the latest updates here.

Tuesday, January 21

1:40 p.m.: Thomasville implements mandatory curfew as winter weather heads to our area. The curfew will go into effect Tuesday (1/21) at 8:00 p.m. until Wednesday (1/22) at Noon. During these hours, all non-essential travel and activities are strictly prohibited. Residents are required to stay indoors unless involved in emergency response or essential services. City officials say failure to comply with the curfew will result in enforcement actions per local laws and regulations.

1:10 p.m.: Airlines servicing Tallahassee International Airport are canceling all flights after 3 p.m. Tuesday. Operations at the airport will be suspended until 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

Update, 12:45p: Due to the inclement winter weather, commercial airlines servicing TLH canceled all flights after 3p today, 1/21. TLH will temporarily suspend operations at 4p with plans to reopen tomorrow, 1/22, at 12p. Travelers should check flight status with their airline. — Tallahassee International Airport (@TLHAirport) January 21, 2025

12:44 p.m.: So far, Georgia Department of Transportation crews have treated more than 43,000 miles of Georgia interstates, state routes, bridges, and overpasses using more than 1.7 million gallons of brine. By early Tuesday morning, all interstates and priority state routes have been treated at least once. Brine is a salt and water mixture used to melt ice.

11:45 a.m.: Governor Ron DeSantis provided an update on preparations and response to winter weather in our area. Watch his comments in the player below.

10:00 a.m.: Brooks County Sheriff's Office is imposing a curfew on Tuesday, (1/21) at 6 p.m until Wednesday (1/22) at noon. BCSO says those who are caught on the road for anything not considered a legitimate reason, ex: going to and from work, emergency, tending livestock, etc., could be charged with a misdemeanor and face a fine up to $1,000