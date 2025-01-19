School closings ahead of winter weather impacts this week

WTXL — Schools in the Big Bend and South Georgia are announcing closings ahead of winter weather impacts this week.

Here's a look at what we know so far:

Leon County Schools: Closed Wednesday.

The district says that all LCS schools will be open on Tuesday. A decision on afterschool activities for Tuesday will be made on Monday. Schools will be closed Monday for Martlin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Gadsden County Schools: A determination on whether schools will be closed Tuesday or Wednesday will be issued no later than 6:00 p.m. Monday. Schools will be closed Monday for Martlin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Berrien County Schools: Any decisions regarding school closure will be made on Monday. Families are encouraged to prepare for a potential change to the school schedule. Notifications will be sent through the emergency call system and social media.

Tallahassee State College: Classess will be in session Tuesday. All campuses will be open. TSC is monitoring the forecast for possible ice and snow overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

This list will be updated as more closings or delays come in.