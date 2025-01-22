Extreme Cold Warnings and icy roadways left behind winter storm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Roads are still listed as snow and icy throughout our neighborhoods in the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Dangerous road conditions are likely to continue through early morning and midday hours of Wednesday.

The chances of thawing occur when the sun comes up.

Sunshine can help melt off some of the wintry mix by late-morning, but there will still be some slick spots through Wednesday afternoon.

Highs Wednesday only top out in the mid 30s.

Keep in mind, ice and snow are out but the impacts are still possible like slick roadways and isolated power outages.

The next round of impactful weather moves in quickly behind the winter storm.

We have an EXTREME COLD WARNING in effect Wednesday morning and again Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Wind chill values could drop as low as the single digits. Any exposed skin may get frostbite if exposed for longer periods of time to those temperatures and the wind.

Wind chill is calculated by actual air temperatures and wind gusts which will make it feel much colder.

Remember to keep the pets, people, pipes, and plants all safe from these frigid temperatures!

