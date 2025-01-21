SEE THE LIST: Cold weather shelters open ahead of wintry weather

Gadsden County:

Quincy Parks and Recreation Center will open a cold-weather shelter.

122 Graves Street, Quincy, FL 32351

They will open Monday, January 20, through Thursday, January, 23.

The Carver Heights Senior Center

407 Southeast 4th St, Havana, FL 32333

They'll open Tuesday, Jan. 21st-Wednesday, Jan. 22nd.

North Florida Rural Health Massey Building

680 Maple St., Chattahoochee, FL 32324

They'll open Tuesday, Jan. 21st-Wednesday, Jan. 22nd.

Leon County: All shelters will be open Now-Thursday, Jan. 23rd. Those seeking shelter must show up between 4-8 p.m. for intake at the specified location.



Single Adults (18 and over): The Kearney Center- 2650 Municipal Way, Tallahassee, FL 32304



The Kearney Center- 2650 Municipal Way, Tallahassee, FL 32304 Families (At least 1 adult and child) : HOPE Community, 2729 West Pensacola, Tallahassee, FL 32304



: HOPE Community, 2729 West Pensacola, Tallahassee, FL 32304 Youth (ages 10-17): 2407 Roberts Ave, Tallahassee, FL 32310; Hotline Number 850-576-6000

Seminole County:

Iron City Community Center will open for anyone who needs a heated space.

116 Kelly Dr. NE, Iron City, GA 39859.

This will open as an overnight shelter.

Decatur County:

Decatur County Rescue Squad

690 E Main St, Parsons, TN 38363

Center will remain open as needed based on utilization.

Thomas County

Fountain of Life Rescue

612 E Clay St, Thomasville, GA 31792.

Hours will be extended operations starting Monday, January 20 through Wednesday, January 22 .

Doors open at 6pm.

Brooks County:

The Event Center

400 S. Court St., Quitman, GA.

The shelter will open Tuesday, January 21 at 6 pm.

No pets are allowed.

First Baptist Church

509 W Screven St, Quitman, GA 31643

Doors open at 4 pm Tuesday, January 21.

Pets are welcome if in cages.

Lowndes County:

VSU Women's Building

1409 Patterson St, Valdosta, GA 31602

Open Now-Thursday, Jan.23rd, 5 p.m.-8 a.m.

QUOLA Soup Kitchen

115 E Florida Ave, Valdosta, GA 31601

Now-Wednesday, Jan. 23rd, open 24 hours