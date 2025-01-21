SEE THE LIST: Cold weather shelters open ahead of wintry weather

Gadsden County:
Quincy Parks and Recreation Center will open a cold-weather shelter.
122 Graves Street, Quincy, FL 32351
They will open Monday, January 20, through Thursday, January, 23.
The Carver Heights Senior Center
407 Southeast 4th St, Havana, FL 32333
They'll open Tuesday, Jan. 21st-Wednesday, Jan. 22nd.
North Florida Rural Health Massey Building
680 Maple St., Chattahoochee, FL 32324
They'll open Tuesday, Jan. 21st-Wednesday, Jan. 22nd.
Leon County: All shelters will be open Now-Thursday, Jan. 23rd. Those seeking shelter must show up between 4-8 p.m. for intake at the specified location.
- Single Adults (18 and over): The Kearney Center- 2650 Municipal Way, Tallahassee, FL 32304
- Families (At least 1 adult and child): HOPE Community, 2729 West Pensacola, Tallahassee, FL 32304
- Youth (ages 10-17): 2407 Roberts Ave, Tallahassee, FL 32310; Hotline Number 850-576-6000
Seminole County:
Iron City Community Center will open for anyone who needs a heated space.
116 Kelly Dr. NE, Iron City, GA 39859.
This will open as an overnight shelter.
Decatur County:
Decatur County Rescue Squad
690 E Main St, Parsons, TN 38363
Center will remain open as needed based on utilization.
Thomas County
Fountain of Life Rescue
612 E Clay St, Thomasville, GA 31792.
Hours will be extended operations starting Monday, January 20 through Wednesday, January 22 .
Doors open at 6pm.
Brooks County:
The Event Center
400 S. Court St., Quitman, GA.
The shelter will open Tuesday, January 21 at 6 pm.
No pets are allowed.
First Baptist Church
509 W Screven St, Quitman, GA 31643
Doors open at 4 pm Tuesday, January 21.
Pets are welcome if in cages.
Lowndes County:
VSU Women's Building
1409 Patterson St, Valdosta, GA 31602
Open Now-Thursday, Jan.23rd, 5 p.m.-8 a.m.
QUOLA Soup Kitchen
115 E Florida Ave, Valdosta, GA 31601
Now-Wednesday, Jan. 23rd, open 24 hours