LIVE UPDATES: Heavy rain floods multiple neighborhoods in the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Heavy rain led to flash flooding in parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia Wednesday night into Thursday morning. High water closed multiple roads and forced multiple schools to delay opening or close altogether. Below is a running list of updates as the situation develops.

9:20 A.M.

Northeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter, Kendall Brandt, says the road is opening again at Capital Circle and Centerville Road.

9:15 A.M.

Heavy rain lead to a land slide in Northeast Tallahassee. The city posted an update below.

9:08 A.M.

Thousands of power outages are being reported across the ABC 27 viewing area.

WTXL Power outages as of 9:08 a.m. Thursday

8:32 A.M.

Northeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter, Kendall Brandt, is at the intersection of Capital Circle and Centerville Road. Watch her Instagram reel below.

8:24 A.M.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office says parts of Ridge Road in Southwest Tallahassee are underwater. The posted the picture below to their Facebook page.

Leon County Sheriff's Office Ridge Road flooding

7:30 A.M.

Northwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter, Maya Sargent, responded to an apartment complex that was flooded overnight. Watch her Instagram reel below.

7:20 A.M.

The city of Tallahassee says on Facebook, "Avoid the intersection of Capital Circle and Centerville and use an alternate route. Crews are responding to localized flooding, which is impacting other services in the area. The intersection may be shut down completely if needed as part of response efforts.

City of Tallahassee

6:44 A.M.

Tallahassee Police issued the following advisory to drivers:

"Crews have deployed this morning to assist with localized street flooding, a small number of scattered outages & inoperable traffic signals. Use caution on your commute. If you can delay travel, please do. Less congestion helps crews move about quicker to assist where needed.

If you encounter barricades, turn around. Never drive around them. This puts you and responders at risk.

Some areas with reported blocks are:

-Tennessee St. and Blountstown Hwy.

-Capital Cir. and Orange Ave.

-Paul Russell from Meridian to Fairview St.

-Raymond Diehl and Olson

-Tennessee and Dewy

-Blair Stone and Orange Ave.

-Tharpe and Trimble

-Okaloosa and Main

-Blair Stone and Paul Russell (tree down)

-Blair Stone and Old Saint Augustine

-East Indian Head and Optimist Park

-Lake Bradford and Mills

-Dixie and White Drive

-Eppes and Airport

-Eppes and Jackson Bluff

-Appleyard at TCC

-Ocala and Bellevue

-Richview Road

-Capital Circle and Centerville

As the storm dissipates and crews continue to work, these closures will change. If you see a crew working, please slow down and give them space."

5:20 A.M.

Emergency management in Valdosta reported, "numerous trees down and impassable roads all over the city."

4:49 A.M.

Nine inches of rainfall reported at Holy Comforter Episcopal School in Tallahassee.

