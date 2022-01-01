Elizabeth Copeland

Elizabeth comes to ABC 27's First To Know forecast team from Missoula, Montana where she worked as the Chief Meteorologist at KPAX.Elizabeth is looking forward to learning more about the community while forecasting tropical weather, so if you have any tips for a good place to get outdoors in The Big Bend or South Georgia give her a shout.

While in Montana, Elizabeth covered floods, blizzards, hailstorms, and wildfires across the Rocky Mountains and the Rocky Mountain Front.

Moving to Tallahassee isn't the first time she has lived in the south.

Elizabeth is originally from Columbus, Georgia and has family in Georgia, Florida, and Alabama.

After graduating from Kennesaw State University with a journalism degree, she worked in news at CNN for 4 years.

That's when she decided to change careers and traveled to Australia to live and work for a year where she found her next passion- weather.

She moved stateside again and attended Mississippi State University's online program where she obtained her degree in Meteorology.

Elizabeth also has her NWA seal of approval.

A few of her favorite activities are playing tennis, fishing, paddleboarding, surfing, snowboarding, camping, and anything outside.