UPDATED: Multiple school districts announce closures Thursday due to severe weather forecast

UPDATE APRIL 10, 2024:

Wakulla High School posted on social media that Wakulla County Schools will be closed April, 11th, 2024 due to the weather forecast. They also wrote as a reminder, schools will be closed on Friday, April 12th, 2024, for a scheduled holiday, and schools will reopen at the regular times on Monday, April 15th, 2024.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Due to the weather forecast, Jefferson County School district says all sites will be closed Thursday, April 11, 2024.

The First to Know Weather Team is tracking the potential for severe weather. You can see the school district's social media post below.