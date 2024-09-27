Helene knocks down trees, knocks out power in Florida: 'Sounded like thunder, like a gunshot'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "Loud, huge thunder, but like a gun, like a gunshot," Leon County resident Brandon Grimmett told WTXL neighborhood reporter Alberto Camargo that's what it sounded like Friday morning as Hurricane Helene moved through Florida. "Might have been that tree that fell down that house."

Grimmett lives near the Steeple Club Apartments in Glendale where the tree fell.

He said he lost power after he heard the crash.

Neighbors said the couple who lived in the affected unit had evacuated a couple of days ago.

Other neighbors told Camargo they still had running water.

Complex managers had no comment when asked about the next steps to remove the tree.

The American Red Cross recommends taking these actions during an extended power outage:

