Helene knocks down trees, knocks out power in Florida: 'Sounded like thunder, like a gunshot'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "Loud, huge thunder, but like a gun, like a gunshot," Leon County resident Brandon Grimmett told WTXL neighborhood reporter Alberto Camargo that's what it sounded like Friday morning as Hurricane Helene moved through Florida. "Might have been that tree that fell down that house."
Grimmett lives near the Steeple Club Apartments in Glendale where the tree fell.
He said he lost power after he heard the crash.
Neighbors said the couple who lived in the affected unit had evacuated a couple of days ago.
Other neighbors told Camargo they still had running water.
Complex managers had no comment when asked about the next steps to remove the tree.
In Your Neighborhood
Governor DeSantis shares updates on rescue, road closures, and storm deaths
Perry
Helene leaves Perry homeowner Robert Bass frustrated: 'It's a long process'
In Your Neighborhood
How she helped strangers find shelter from the storm: 'See a need, fill a need'
The American Red Cross recommends taking these actions during an extended power outage:
- Monitor alerts— this includes weather reports and safety notifications from local governments.
- Contact your support network. Let your family, friends and neighbors know you're okay and see how they're doing.
- Unplug unneeded appliances and electronics to prevent an overload.
- Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning— only use a generator outside and away from windows, and never use outdoor stoves indoors.