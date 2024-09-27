Governor DeSantis shares updates on rescue, road closures, and storm deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis (R - Florida) and state officials reported progress in restoring roadways after Hurricane Helene.

While I-10 and I-75 have both reopened, they warned of hazardous conditions and urged people to stay home.

"Please do not go out and visit the impacted areas. I beg you. We literally have over 1500 search and rescue personnel in the highly impacted areas right now. Do not get in their way," Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Kevin Guthrie said.

Two storm-related fatalities have been reported so far in Florida.

"We did report that there was a traffic fatality last night. We also this morning can report that there's been another fatality reported in Dixie County due to a tree falling on the home during the storm. We reported two fatalities. I pray that that's it, but I also know these are hazardous conditions," DeSantis said.

Efforts are ongoing to clear roads and inspect infrastructure, particularly in Taylor, Levy, and Dixie counties. Governor DeSantis is surveying the damage, with road clearance and damage

assessment being the next steps.

