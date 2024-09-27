Watch Now
She opened her recovery center to help strangers find shelter from the storm: 'See a need, fill a need'

BAINBRIDGE, Georgia (WTXL) — Miranda Jenkins knew what she had to do.

"See a need, fill a need," Jenkins told WTXL neighborhood reporter AJ Douglas.

When the women staying at Hope Farm were evacuated from the Bainbridge, Georgia women's recovery center, Jenkins moved to reopen the facility as a community space for those without adequate shelter to ride out the storm.

"I was like, well, we could have stayed home or utilize this space and be able to help other people," she said.

