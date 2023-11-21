Dan Markel's ex mother-in-law booked into Leon County jail on murder charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Donna Adelson has been booked into the Leon County Detention Facility. Leon County Sheriff’s Office records indicate she was booked into the facility just after 1:30 Tuesday morning. Adelson was transferred from a jail in Miami to Tallahassee Monday.

She faces multiple charges related to the death of her former son-in-law, Dan Markel. At the time of his death in 2014, Markel was a law professor at Florida State University. Adelson faces the following charges:

Murder – first degree

Conspiracy to commit first degree murder

Solicitation to comment first degree murder

No bond amount has been set for the murder – first degree charge. A bond amount of $25,000 has been set for each of the other two charges.

On November 15, a grand jury in Leon Countyindicted Adelson for those charges. Adelson was arrested earlier in the month in Miami. According to State Attorney Jack Campbell, Adelson was planning to take a flight to Vietnam when she was arrested.

Adelson’s son, Charlie, was convicted on the same charges in early November. Police said Adelson hired hitmen to murder Markel during a custody dispute between Markel and Adelson's sister, Wendi.

Donna Adelson is expected to appear in court Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

