Dan Markel's ex mother-in-law booked into Leon County jail on murder charges

On November 15, a grand jury in Leon County indicted Donna Adelson
Court TV
Donna Adelson appearing in Leon County Court
Posted at 10:35 AM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 12:04:43-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Donna Adelson has been booked into the Leon County Detention Facility. Leon County Sheriff’s Office records indicate she was booked into the facility just after 1:30 Tuesday morning. Adelson was transferred from a jail in Miami to Tallahassee Monday. 

She faces multiple charges related to the death of her former son-in-law, Dan Markel. At the time of his death in 2014, Markel was a law professor at Florida State University. Adelson faces the following charges: 

  • Murder – first degree
  • Conspiracy to commit first degree murder
  • Solicitation to comment first degree murder

 No bond amount has been set for the murder – first degree charge. A bond amount of $25,000 has been set for each of the other two charges. 

On November 15, a grand jury in Leon Countyindicted Adelson for those charges. Adelson was arrested earlier in the month in Miami. According to State Attorney Jack Campbell, Adelson was planning to take a flight to Vietnam when she was arrested.

Adelson’s son, Charlie, was convicted on the same charges in early November. Police said Adelson hired hitmen to murder Markel during a custody dispute between Markel and Adelson's sister, Wendi.

Donna Adelson is expected to appear in court Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

