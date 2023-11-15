Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDowntown Tallahassee

Actions

READ THE DOCUMENTS: Leon County grand jury indicts Donna Adelson for Dan Markel's murder

Adelson is Markel's former mother-in-law
markelgavel1.jpg
MGN
Dan Markel
markelgavel1.jpg
Posted at 4:51 PM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 16:51:21-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A grand jury in Leon County has indicted Donna Adelson for the murder of FSU Law Professor, Dan Markel. Adelson is Markel's former mother-in-law.

Adelson faces the following charges:

  • Murder-First Degree
  • Conspiracy to Commit Murder
  • Solicitation to Commit Murder

Adelson was arrested Monday night in Miami. According to State Attorney Jack Campbell, Adelson was planning to take a flight to Vietnam when she was arrested.

In 2014, Markel was killed in the driveway of his Tallahassee home.

Last week Adelson’s son Charlie was convicted for his role in Markel’s death. A jury found him guilty of first degree murder along with conspiracy to commit first degree murder and solicitation to commit first degree murder.

Police say Adelson hired hitmen to murder Markel during a custody dispute between Markel and Adelson's sister, Wendi.

The latest indictment was signed Wednesday. You can read the documents below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming