Watch Now
Homepage

Actions

Developing: Donna Adelson Arrested in South Florida

The arrest comes less than a week after her son Charlie was convicted in the murder of her former son-in-law Dan Markel
Posted at 5:22 AM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 05:25:04-05

MIAMI, Fla. (WTXL) — Jail records show that Donna Adelson was arrested Monday night. That's according to an inmate search of the Miami - Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation department. While there are no specific charges listed, the case information lists the arrest tied to an out of county warrant.

Adelson is the former mother in law of murdered Florida State Professor Dan Markel. Markel was killed in the drive way of his Tallahassee home in 2014.

Last week Adelson’s son Charlie was convicted for his role in Markel’s death.
A jury found him guilty of First degree murder. Along with conspiracy to commit first degree murder and solicitation to commit first degree murder.

Police say Adelson hired hitmen to murder Markel during a custody dispute between Markel and Adelson's sister, Wendi.

Charlie Adelson is the third person to be convicted by jurors in Markel’s murder. A fourth person is also serving time after entering a guilty plea.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming