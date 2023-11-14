Developing: Donna Adelson Arrested in South Florida

MIAMI, Fla. (WTXL) — Jail records show that Donna Adelson was arrested Monday night. That's according to an inmate search of the Miami - Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation department. While there are no specific charges listed, the case information lists the arrest tied to an out of county warrant.

Adelson is the former mother in law of murdered Florida State Professor Dan Markel. Markel was killed in the drive way of his Tallahassee home in 2014.

Last week Adelson’s son Charlie was convicted for his role in Markel’s death.

A jury found him guilty of First degree murder. Along with conspiracy to commit first degree murder and solicitation to commit first degree murder.

Police say Adelson hired hitmen to murder Markel during a custody dispute between Markel and Adelson's sister, Wendi.

Charlie Adelson is the third person to be convicted by jurors in Markel’s murder. A fourth person is also serving time after entering a guilty plea.

