New details in the deadly child abuse investigation of Melissa "Missy" Mogle

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Court records have revealed new details in the death investigation of Melissa "Missy" Mogule, who was killed in May. Her stepfather, Daniel Spencer, and mother, Chloe Spencer, both face several charges, and now her grandfather, Robert Frable, has been charged as well.

New court documents show that the State Attorney's office plans to seek the death penalty against Chloe Spencer. Nearly two weeks ago, she pleaded not guilty to the charges against her, including first-degree murder. A grand jury indictment stated that both Daniel and Chloe smothered Missy and beat her by binding her hands. Chloe is due back in court on October 8th.

Now, Missy's grandfather, 71-year-old Robert Frable, is accused of knowing about the child abuse and not reporting it. The retired doctor has been charged with failure to report child abuse.

In May, Tallahassee Police responded to their home off Kipling Court and found Frable performing CPR on Missy. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The probable cause affidavit states that a detective spoke to Frable about the events of that day and asked Frable if he knew what was going on within the home.

Documents state Frable witnessed Missy being abused and that he didn't report it. Frable said he planned to seek advice from his attorney on May 19th, but the child had died before then. Detectives stated that since Frable is a retired pediatrician, who should be knowledgeable of the laws regarding the reporting of child abuse.

READ THE PROBABLE CAUSE AFFIDAVIT BELOW:

Leon County Clerk's Office

As for Missy's stepfather, Daniel, he's now requesting to represent himself. In a letter to the court dated August 14th, he's asking for a speedy trial around Christmas time and saying he believes he can better represent himself. He says he's invoking his right to remain silent and is refusing any other involvement with his current attorney.

The prosecutor's office told WTXL in July that the office planned to seek the death penalty against him. He faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder. He was due in court on August 7th, but waived his appearance. He's due back in court on October 8th.

READ THE FULL LETTER BELOW:

Leon County Clerk's Office

