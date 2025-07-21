Grand jury returns three first-degree murder indictments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A grand jury returned three first-degree murder indictments related to two separate child deaths.



Chloe and Daniel Spencer have been indicted on first degree murder charges.

A grand jury formally charged Missy Mogle's mother and stepfather in her death last week.

Deric Yong has also been indicted in a one-year-old's death.

According to court documents, Chloe and Daniel Spencer smothered 5-year-old Melissa Mogle on May 19 and beat her by binding her hands on Kipling Court. Daniel Spencer had a court appearance on Monday morning. Chloe appeared over the weekend.

Documents show Deric Young reportedly killed a one-year-old child by hitting her head and face on June 23, injuring her brain.

Young has no bond.

