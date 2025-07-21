Grand jury returns three first-degree murder indictments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A grand jury returned three first-degree murder indictments related to two separate child deaths.
- Chloe and Daniel Spencer have been indicted on first degree murder charges.
- A grand jury formally charged Missy Mogle's mother and stepfather in her death last week.
- Deric Yong has also been indicted in a one-year-old's death.
According to court documents, Chloe and Daniel Spencer smothered 5-year-old Melissa Mogle on May 19 and beat her by binding her hands on Kipling Court. Daniel Spencer had a court appearance on Monday morning. Chloe appeared over the weekend.
Documents show Deric Young reportedly killed a one-year-old child by hitting her head and face on June 23, injuring her brain.
Young has no bond.
See previous stories:
UPDATE: Arrest Probable Cause Affidavit released in Tallahassee child death investigation
Judge orders no bond for stepdad facing charges in connection with the death of 5-year-old Melissa Mogle
We'll have more on these cases starting at 5 p.m.
Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.
Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.