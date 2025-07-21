Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Grand jury returns three first-degree murder indictments

Three people formally charged in two separate child murders
Vigil and celebration of life planned for 5-year-old Melissa Mogle, victim of alleged child abuse
Alberto Camargo
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A grand jury returned three first-degree murder indictments related to two separate child deaths.

  • Chloe and Daniel Spencer have been indicted on first degree murder charges.
  • A grand jury formally charged Missy Mogle's mother and stepfather in her death last week.
  • Deric Yong has also been indicted in a one-year-old's death.

According to court documents, Chloe and Daniel Spencer smothered 5-year-old Melissa Mogle on May 19 and beat her by binding her hands on Kipling Court. Daniel Spencer had a court appearance on Monday morning. Chloe appeared over the weekend.

Documents show Deric Young reportedly killed a one-year-old child by hitting her head and face on June 23, injuring her brain.

Young has no bond.

See previous stories:

UPDATE: Arrest Probable Cause Affidavit released in Tallahassee child death investigation

Judge orders no bond for stepdad facing charges in connection with the death of 5-year-old Melissa Mogle

We'll have more on these cases starting at 5 p.m.

