Stepfather accused of killing his 5-year-old stepdaughter headed to trial this November

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — Daniel Spencer will have his day in court this upcoming fall. His trial for the murder of his stepdaughter, Melissa "Missy" Mogl,e is set for November 10th.

Spencer is one of three people facing charges in Missy's death. He faces charges including first-degree murder. In July, the state told WTXl ABC 27 that they plan to seek the death penalty.

Last month, Spencer requested to represent himself. In the letter, he asked for a speedy trial and for it to be around Christmas. Spencer is due back in court on October 8th.

Missy's mother, Chloe, is also charged with first-degree murder in her death. The state also plans to seek the death penalty in that case. She's pleaded not guilty and is also due back in court on October 8th.

Last month, the 5-year-old's grandfather, Robert Frable, was charged with failure to report child abuse.

Missy was found unresponsive on May 19th at her home off Kipling Court. The Tallahassee Police Department found Missy's grandfather administering CPR when they arrived. She was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, where she was pronounced deceased.

In July, the grand jury court indictment stated that Daniel and Spencer smothered Missy and beat her by binding her hands.

