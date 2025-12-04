TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Safe Families for Children North Florida is one of the organizations helping the Miller family get into a new home before the holidays.



Kenneth Miller has been living with his children in the HOPE community for the last few months.

Safe Families has been helping him navigate finding a new home to stay in with his children.

Watch the video below to see why this mission was so important and how you can access help.

Safe Families for Children North Florida helps family find new home before the holidays

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Kenneth Miller and his three children Amadi, Princess, and August, will move into their new home this month, after spending about three months at HOPE community.

"So, anybody, it doesn't matter your education or what your level of intelligence is, situations happen," said Miller.

A lack of affordable housing and a series of difficult situations that nearly resulted in Miller losing his children left him with limited options and a lack of hope.

Faith that was restored by Safe Families for Children North Florida.

"I know for me personally, I have relied on many people in my life, in my circle of support, and truly, we all need that," said Brandy Carlson-Moore, a family coach with Safe Families.

Carlson-Moore has been on hand, making phone calls to agencies, providing clothing, and transportation.

"We all need community around us in order to face the challenges of life, and the Miller family found themselves in a circumstance where they really needed support at that moment," said Carlson-Moore.

Miller said he's overcome with emotion to be moving into a new home and couldn't be more grateful.

"Don't be too proud to receive help," said Miller. "Don't be too proud to take it, because it's not about you, it's just what I'm doing. It's not about me, it's about having a stable life, and my children having a stable life, and me being in their life."

The Miller family is set to move into their new home this month. If you need help from Safe Families, you can submit a request here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.