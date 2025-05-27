Midday Update: FSU baseball to host Tallahassee Regional, Georgia bans roadside pet sales & more

Tuesday, May 27th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) FSU baseball to host Tallahassee Regional

The tournament starts Friday when the Seminoles play Bethune Cookman at 3 p.m. at Dick Howser Stadium. The Seminoles are once again searching for their first national championship.

2) Georgia bans roadside pet sales in push against inhumane breeding practices

Effective July 1, a new law will ban public pet sales, aiming to curb abuse and promote ethical animal care. The Best Friends Animal Society says it's a crucial step towards breaking the cycle.

3) Community comes together in Monticello to honor fallen heroes on Memorial Day

Memorial Day events took place all over the country including in Monticello. Jefferson County's Memorial Day picnic brought together veterans and residents for a day of remembrance and community bonding.

4) Tuesday's Forecast: Enough energy from a trough clipping our northernmost neighborhoods will allow a few afternoon storms to develop. Temperatures could reach 94 degrees. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has your Tuesday forecast.

