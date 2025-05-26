FSU Baseball to host Tallahassee Regional

FSU baseball will host the Tallahassee Regional Friday.

The Seminoles are competing for a first-ever national championship.

FSU's quest starts with a game against Bethune-Cookman at 3 p.m.

Watch now to hear head coach Link Jarrett and one player describe what it means to host the regional.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Florida State baseball is no stranger to high-stakes, postseason play, but the program is still searching for a first national championship.

The road to overcoming that hurdle was laid out Monday. It starts right here in Tallahassee.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter. I'm taking a look at the Seminoles' path to the Men's College World Series and how the team feels going into the postseason.

Some neighbors may have spent Memorial Day at a barbeque or at the beach. Some FSU baseball fans spent it at Bowden's to watch the tournament selection show.

The first step in returning to the World Series is winning the Tallahassee Regional.

FSU will host Northeastern, Mississippi State, and Bethune-Cookman.

Head coach Link Jarrett says each opponent poses a unique challenge, but he has confidence with the home fans behind them.

"This is not going to be easy. But I'm proud of the position we're in. I'm proud of the fact that our fans get to enjoy this type of baseball in Howser Stadium, and that's one of the advantages you have — the Animals and the fans on our side."

Outfielder Gage Harrelson says playing postseason baseball in front of the home crowd is a reward for a successful regular season.

"We have one of the best fan bases in the nation. I wholeheartedly believe that. It's great to be here in the regular season playing with them, so it's going to be even more fun in the postseason."

This will be the second consecutive year for FSU to host a regional.

If they win, the Seminoles would be one step away from returning to the Men's College World Series.

Last year, they made it all the way to the national semifinals before being eliminated.

The Seminoles will start the Tallahassee Regional against Bethune-Cookman on Friday at 3 p.m. right here at Dick Howser Stadium.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

