Afternoon storms rumble through Tuesday with chance of hail and gusty wind

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Enough energy from a trough clipping our northernmost neighborhoods will allow a few afternoon storms to develop.

Most storm activity on Tuesday will be along the I-10 corridor and north into South Georgia.

Some storms may become stronger at times.

The main threats from isolated stronger storms will be hail and gusty winds.

Another system approaches on Wednesday.

This second front will bring more widespread storm activity across the Big Bend neighborhoods.

Not all of these storms will be severe, but one or two could become stronger Wednesday afternoon.

Once again, the primary threats will be isolated areas of hail and gusty winds.

Storm activity will remain widespread each afternoon through Friday.

The front will slide through by the end of the week, bringing a calmer and drier weekend.

Temperatures will even take a slight dip into the upper 80s!

