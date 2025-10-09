Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
BREAKING: Donna Adelson to be sentenced Monday, per State Attorney Jack Campbell

Adelson was found guilty last month of three charges, including first-degree murder for the shooting death of her former son-in-law, Dan Markel
Posted

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — On Thursday, State Attorney Jack Campbell told WTXL ABC 27 that convicted murderer Donna Adelson will be sentenced on Monday, October 13th, at 3:00 p.m.

On September 4th, following a nearly three-week trial, Adelson was found guilty of first-degree murder, solicitation, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder for the death of her former son-in-law and former FSU professor, Dan Markel. Markel was shot and killed in July of 2014.

Adelson faces a life sentence. Four other people are already serving time for his death, including Adelson's son Charlie.

