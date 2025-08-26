MARKEL MURDER: Day 6 of the Donna Adelson trial, more witnesses expected to testify

Day 6 of the Donna Adelson trial continues on Tuesday with more witnesses expected. Jurors are expected back in the courtroom at 8:45 a.m.

Adelson is accused of orchestrating the shooting death of her former son-in-law, Dan Markel, in July 2014. She was arrested in November 2023 at the Miami International Airport. Investigators believe Adelson had Markel killed following the 2013 divorce from her daughter, Wendi, after Wendi wanted to move herself and their children to South Florida, and Markel didn't.

LIVE BLOG:

10:34 a.m.:

June Umchinda takes the stand.

10:04 a.m.:

"Last summer my brother looked into all options to take care of the Danny Markel problem, including hiring a hitman." — Lacasse reciting something Wendi Adelson told him towards the end of their relationship.

"That freaked me out because that's about as close as you're going to get to my car on a rental market." — State pushing the argument that Wendi Adelson was trying to frame Lacassee for the murder, but circumstances never appeared to line up for this to be correct. The State compares a model photos of the hitman's car compared with Lacasse's car. Lacasse says on the day of Markel's murder he was in Tennessee. He says TPD has surveillance camera footage of Lacasse at a gas station in Tennessee because he had a flat tire; that excused him from being a potential suspect.

Defense counters focusing on Lacasse saying he had limited contact with Donna Adelson.

No cross-examination.

Next witness set to take the stand: June Umchinda - one of Charlie Adelson's ex girlfriends.

Brief recess, court back in session at 10:25 a.m.

8:59 a.m.:

Jurors are in the jury box. First witness for the day is Jeffrey Lacasse, he is the ex-boyfriend of Wendi Adelson.

The State is asking Lacasse about Donna's involvement in Wendi's life, the times he interacted with Donna, Charlie Adelson, and Dan Markel.

"[Charlie] didn't like Dan... that might be understating it" — State seems to be focused on asking Lacasse about Charlie Adelson, Donna's son and Wendi's brother's, opinion of Dan Markel. Lacasse cited a time a group including Wendi, Charlie, Jeff, and Charlie's then-roommate, spent in a hot tub in 2014, when Lacasse said Charlie was "fired up" talking about how much he didn't like Dan Markel.

Defense keeps objecting over a question the State is asking Lacasse related to a time in Spring of 2014 when he says Wendi asked him a question to the effect of at what age do kids gain memory. Defense is objecting that Lacasse can't testify to a scientific definition. State says it relates to state of mind and motive of Donna Adelson. Judge Everett has called side bar. Jury is now being escorted out the courtroom and Lacasse has been asked to step down and leave the courtroom as well.

Judge has issued a recess until 9:40am, while the Staet appears to be finding the piece of evidence to lay the foundation that Lacasse can testify on this point as it relates to his relocation of the incident and the state of mind and motive of Donna Adelson.

9:47am:

Judge has found a discovery violation on this subject matter of what was discussed with Wendi Adelson related to the children's memory as a previous attorney didn't depose the witness. Judge rules for the jury to disregard evidence and testimony between Wendi Adelson and Jeffrey Lacasse in relation to the children's memory. Judge also rules that this hasn't impacted the jury or created an prejudice. Jury back in the jury gallery and they have been instructed by the Judge to disregard that piece of testimony.

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Wendi Adelson’s ex boyfriend, Jeffrey Lacasse, testifies in the trial of Donna Adelson on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.

8:47 a.m.:

Court in session for day 6 of the Donna Adelson trial. We are waiting for jurors to enter the jury box.

Judge Stephen Everett provides instruction for the gallery to not discuss the case around jurors in any common area in the courthouse.

Then, Defense attorney, Jackie Fulford, immediately calls for a side bar.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

