DATE SET: New trial date set for Donna Adelson in the murder of Dan Markel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A new court date has been set in Donna Adelson's murder trial.

Her trial will now start September 17th.

Adelson's team requested the trial be moved up because of two Jewish holidays in early October.

The original date was originally set for September 30th.

Adelson is accused of plotting to kill her former son-in-law, Dan Markel. He was a law professor at FSU when he was killed in 20-14.

Adelson was arrested in South Florida in November 2023. Watch the bodycam video of her arrest below:

Police release Donna Adelson arrest video; she's accused in murder of former son-in-law, Dan Markel

She was arrested in November, a week after her son, Charlie Adelson, was convicted. Adelson is the fifth person charged in his death.

Luis Riverawas sentenced to 19 years in prison in 2016.

Sigfredo Garcia was sentenced to live in prison in 2022.

Katherin Magbanuawas also sentenced to life in prison in 2022.

