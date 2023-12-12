Charlie Adelson sentenced to life in prison for 2014 murder of Dan Markel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Leon County judge sentenced Charlie Adelson to life in prison for the murder of his former brother-in-law, Dan Markel.

Count 1: Life in prison without the possibility of release or parole for first degree murder.

Count 2: 30 years consecutive for conspiracy to commit murder.

Count 3: 30 years consecutive for first degree murder.

The 597 days he's already served in prison will be applied as time served.

During Tuesday morning's hearing, Charlie Adelson said, "I maintain my innocence."

During the victim impact statement, Dan Markel's father, Phil, said he wakes up many nights thinking about his son's murder. "I miss him with all my heart," Markel said. "We continue to hope and pray for justice," he added.

In November, a jury found Adelson guiltyon three counts in connection with the death of Florida State professor Dan Markel.

Count 1 Guilty: First degree murder.

Count 2 Guilty: Conspiracy to commit first degree murder.

Count 3 Guilty: Solicitation to commit first degree murder.

Adelson was found guilty after less than four hours of deliberation.

Police say Adelson hired hitmen to murder Markel in 2014 in his Betton Hills home during a custody dispute between Markel and Adelson's sister, Wendi.

Monday, Charlie Adelson's mother, Donna, was arraigned in a Leon County courtroom. Donna is accused of working with her son Charlie to hire hitmen to kill Markel. Donna pleaded not guilty to the charges against her. Her next status hearing is scheduled for January 9, 2024.