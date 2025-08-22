DAN MARKEL MURDER TRIAL: Open Statements begin in Donna Adelson trial, jury sworn in on Thursday

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — Following nearly a year of delays and three days of jury selection, opening statements will begin in the Donna Adelson trial.

Adelson is accused of orchestrating the shooting death of her former son-in-law, Dan Markel, in July 2014. She was arrested in November 2023 at the Miami International Airport. Investigators believe Adelson had Markel killed following the 2013 divorce from her daughter, Wendi, after Wendi wanted to move herself and their children to South Florida, and Markel didn't.

Four others, including Adelson's son Charlie, are serving time for Markel's death. Charlie and Wendi are listed as witnesses for the state.

10:12am:

Prosecution wraps up their opening statement — "you will see that this defendent conspired with her son who solicited his girlfriend to get this murder done."

The Judge has now issued a quick break. We expect to resume at 10:20am for the Defense's opening statement.

9:58am:

The Prosecution is still delivering their opening statement. They are running down the events following the murder of Dan Markel and the communciation between Donna Adelson, Charlie Adelson, Charlie's ex-girlfriend, Katherine Magbanua, and the hitmen Luis Rivera and Sigfredo Garcia.

The prosecution is going through each of the trials that have come before this one, Rivera, Garcia, Magbanua, and most recently, Charlie Adelson. One juror has been taking notes throughout the prosecution's opening statement.

Prosecution now talking about Adelson trying to obtain an emergency visa to Vietman. Adelson was arrested at Miami airprot trying to baord that flight to Vietnam.

9:16am: The State begins their opening statements. Sarah Kathryn Dugan is beginning the statement. The State is using a presentation to show photos.

The prosecution is giving a recap of the events that led to the killing of Dan Markel. Some jurors appear to be taking notes, most are looking at Dugan.

The prosecution is sharing details with email evidence about Donna Adelson's involvement in her daugther, Wendi's life during the divorce case between her and Dan Markel. Wendi wanted to relocate their children from Tallahassee to Miami. The court ruled against this request.

"Markel has not beaten the Adelson family yet" — The prosecution sharing how Donna Adelson reacted to that decision. The prosecution is sharing communication between Donna, Wendi, and her son, Charlie.

"You'll hear throughout this trial that the Adelson family is a tight-knit family" — The prosecution is sharing some of the family history of the Adelson family, including how they worked with each other at a dental practice down in South Florida.

9:04am: 14 jurors file into the jury box where we are expecting opening statements and first witnesses in the Donna Adelson trial. Judge Stephen Everett is explaining how the trial will play out.

Harvey Adelson is also in the courtroom, similar to Thursday. He is sitting in the first row of the pews behind the Defense.

This morning, Judge Everett has also "granted in part" a motion in limine for the defense. The court records also show the Judge granted the defense's motion to suppress. Most of the records are sealed but we believe this to be in relation to evidence from a "jailhouse snitch".

WTXL is in the courtroom and will provide updates throughout the day.

