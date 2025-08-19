HAPPENING NOW: Jury selection begins in the Donna Adelson trial

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — Today begins the high-profile murder trial of Donna Adelson. Adelson was arrested in November of 2023, accused of orchestrating the death of her former son-in-law Dan Markel, in 2014. Markel was shot at his home in Tallahassee and died the next day at the hospital.

Adelson is charged with first-degree murder, solicitation and conspiracy to commit murder. Jury selection is expected to take three days, as 300 people were summoned. 12 people will be selected with 3 alternates.

WATCH JURY SELECTION DAY 1 BELOW:

8:30AM — Judge Everett gave some brief remarks this morning and said jurors will go through 5 rounds of questioning. Judge said he believes jury selection could go through Thursday. State thinks it will not take that long. Now, Judge has ordered a brief recess while we wait for potential jurors to be seated.

At a previous pre-trial hearing, Judge Everett said 50 potential jurors will be screened in the morning, and 50 potential jurors will be screened in the afternoon, until we have a pool of 100 potential jurors.

8:49AM — First set of potential jurors walking into the courtroom for questioning to begin shortly.

