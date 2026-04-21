HAPPENING NOW: New era at Florida A&M University: Marva Johnson formally installed as president

Florida A&M University is officially installing Marva Johnson as its 13th president on Tuesday.

A historic moment is happening right now at Florida A&M University, as the university officially installs its 13th president, Marva Johnson.

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The investiture ceremony marks the formal beginning of Johnson’s presidency, a tradition that hasn’t taken place at FAMU since 2018, when Dr. Larry Robinson was president.

Students, faculty, alumni, and university leaders are all gathered on campus for the event, which celebrates both the university’s history and its future direction under new leadership.

Johnson was approved by the FAMU's Board of Trustees last May, and officially became president in June after the Board of Governors approved the decision, ahead of Tuesday's formal investiture ceremony. She began her tenure last August.

Neighborhood reporter Justin White is at FAMU and will have more from the ceremony.

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