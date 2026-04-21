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HAPPENING NOW: New era at Florida A&M University: Marva Johnson formally installed as president

MARVA JOHNSON INSTALLED AS PRESIDENT 4212026
Justin White, WTXL ABC 27
MARVA JOHNSON INSTALLED AS PRESIDENT 4212026
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Florida A&M University is officially installing Marva Johnson as its 13th president on Tuesday.

A historic moment is happening right now at Florida A&M University, as the university officially installs its 13th president, Marva Johnson.

WATCH COVERAGE BELOW:

The investiture ceremony marks the formal beginning of Johnson’s presidency, a tradition that hasn’t taken place at FAMU since 2018, when Dr. Larry Robinson was president.

Students, faculty, alumni, and university leaders are all gathered on campus for the event, which celebrates both the university’s history and its future direction under new leadership.

Johnson was approved by the FAMU's Board of Trustees last May, and officially became president in June after the Board of Governors approved the decision, ahead of Tuesday's formal investiture ceremony. She began her tenure last August.

Neighborhood reporter Justin White is at FAMU and will have more from the ceremony.

Marva Johnson related stories
FAMU President looks back at First 100 Days FAMU president rolls out 100-day action plan Marva Johnson makes first remarks as FAMU's 13th President FAMU’s key stakeholders share expectations for President Marva Johnson NEW VIDEO: Board of Governors approves Marva Johnson as FAMU's 13th President Board of Governors set to vote on FAMU President-elect Marva Johnson FAMU students bus down to Boca Raton to protest Marva Johnson vote Wednesday FAMU President-Elect Marva Johnson's $650,000 salary approved by trustees Tallahassee SDS hosts "Hands off FAMU" rally Local college students plan to hold anti-Marva Johnson rally Saturday FAMU alumni group plans boycott to oppose Marva Johnson as FAMU president FAMU Interim President Beard calls for "smooth transition" Community reacts to nomination of Marva Johnson as FAMU's new President-elect FAMU trustees nominate Marva Johnson as next President Will Packer joins rally against FAMU president finalist FAMU presidential candidate Marva Johnson met with hostile crowd Wednesday

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