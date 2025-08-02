Marva Johnson makes first remarks as FAMU's 13th President

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — On Friday, August 1st, Florida A&M University welcomed its newest President, Marva Johnson. Johnson was approved by the Board of Governors to become the school's 13th president in June.

Johnson released a video message as her 5-year tenure began.

She says ready to listen, lead, and work collaboratively to preserve the legacy of FAMU while advancing the school forward.

She thanked Interim President Timothy Beard, saying in part,

To lead FAMU is to step into a legacy and to carry forward the charge of ensuring this institution thrives for the years to come,” said Johnson. “I step into this role with an open mind, a full heart, and an unwavering commitment to protect and extend FAMU’s legacy, while positioning this university to thrive in a changing higher education landscape.





Johnson also congratulated the Summer Graduating Class of 2025.

