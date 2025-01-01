Justin White serves as the neighborhood reporter for College Town, joining WTXL in August 2025.

He grew up in the Baltimore area and is a graduate of Rollins College in Orlando. He received his degree in Communications and played for the Men’s Lacrosse Team.

He studied Broadcast Journalism abroad in Nottingham, England, while representing the great town of Stockport on the lacrosse field. During his summer internships, he gained experience doing color commentary and sideline reporting for ESPN.

When Justin isn't coaching lacrosse or in the gym, you can find him checking out a local sporting event or exploring Tallahassee in search of hidden gems.

Justin is looking forward to covering and learning all about College Town. If you see him out, feel free to say hi and reach out anytime if you have a story idea or concerns about the College Town neighborhood by emailing Justin.White@WTXL.tv