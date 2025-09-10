Florida A&M University President Marva Johnson unveils 100-day action plan built on five pillars

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — FAMU University President Marva Johnson is laying out her first months in office with a 100-day action plan, while students say the vision is encouraging, many are waiting to see results.



Johnson’s plan focuses on student success, innovation, faculty support, partnerships, and future readiness.

The action plan runs through the end of 2025, covering her first semester in as FAMU President

FAMU President Marva Johnson unveils 100-day action plan built on five pillars

Florida A&M’s new president, Marva Johnson, is hitting the ground running.

I’m Justin White, your college town neighborhood reporter.

President Johnson just unveiled her 100-day action plan roadmap built on five pillars, which she says will allow the university to achieve meaningful impact quickly.

FAMU student Leah Bell said, "I think she actually needs to take action and put these pillars into place."

President Johnson released her plan to the rattler community in a letter to students and The plan has 5 key pillars:

Assuring student success and enhancing the student experience



Advancing excellence and innovation in our curriculum



Supporting world-class faculty and staff



Strengthening partnerships



Positioning the University for the future

Students told me they like having a clear direction for the University, but say they'll be holding President Johnson accountable.

Student Jinnelle Brewster added, "I do like the fact that she did send out a 100-day plan because it seems like she's going towards some type of goal. At this point, I think as students we need to make sure we are holding her accountable."

Others say her plan will be measured not just by action, but by how she protects the university's tradition.

FAMU student Christopher Thompson emphasized, "I think that's really important, preserving the legacy of FAMU is a really big part of Florida's history and black America's history, so I really hope she can preserve the campus as much as possible."

President Johnson was unavailable for an interview on Tuesday, but her mission to the students and faculty is quoted:

"To preserve and protect our proud legacy while advancing the institution to new heights of 'Excellence with Caring'."

Raphael Francois, FAMU student, shared his opinion, "Someone who needs to lead the school needs to actually back their word; they can talk the talk, but need to walk the walk."

Johnson’s plan runs through the end of the fall semester, setting the tone for her presidency.

She says the next 100 days will be about action and making sure to preserve FAMU's legacy

