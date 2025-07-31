Marva Johnson officially begins as FAMU's president Friday.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Students, alumni groups, and Florida A&M University’s Interim President Timothy Beard shared expectations Thursday for new University President Marva Johnson. She officially takes on the role Aug. 1.



The Florida Board of Governors confirmed President Marva Johnson June 18, but her candidacy has been controversial among key stakeholders at the university.

FAMU Communications tells ABC 27 that Johnson will be on campus Monday.

Friday ushers in a new era for Florida A&M University, as President Marva Johnson officially takes on her role as FAMU's 13th president.

Johnson’s candidacy for the role came with controversy at the start.

Many voiced concerns about her ties to the Republican Party, professional background and whether her values fit the university's.

Some students and alumni protested and showed up at her confirmation in opposition.

There is also an ongoing lawsuit against the board of trustees challenging their selection of Johnson.

Despite that, some students say they expect her to listen to students and fix standing issues on campus.

"The students like need to be heard in different areas, so I hope she would hear us out for all the things that we want,” Miles Howard, a fourth-year student and Mr. FAMU, said.

Junior Senator for the university’s Student Government Association, Jonathan McClover, says he wants Johnson to bring more professional development to campus, improve infrastructure, and increase funding.

“I'd like to see more students get scholarships because a lot of students since my time here have dropped out or taken semesters off because they can't afford schooling," he said.

The FAMU National Alumni Association sent ABC 27 a statement.

It says the association will stay committed to protecting the University's legacy by ensuring leadership remains accountable to the University's values.

The association adds that it expects to hear President Johnson’s vision for the school.

Read FAMU National Alumni Association President Artisha Polk's full statement below:

“On behalf of the FAMU National Alumni Association, I want to acknowledge the start of Marva Johnson’s tenure as the 13th President of Florida A&M University.



The National Alumni Association remains steadfast in our commitment to protect FAMU’s legacy and future by advocating boldly and ensuring that leadership remains accountable to the values and excellence that define our institution.



As National Alumni Association President, I expect to hear President Johnson’s vision for our beloved university and to see her leadership in action toward the expected outcomes that have been established. We anticipate that FAMU's leaders will preserve the strength and legacy of our alma mater.



As alumni, we want the students, under President Johnson's tenure, to have the best and finest experience on the Highest of Seven Hills.” President Artisha R. Polk

Interim President Timothy Beard says he looks forward to a smooth, successful transition and believes she will elevate the university.

Read Interim President Timothy Beard's full statement below:

“As I pass the baton of leadership to President Marva Johnson, I do so with deep pride and gratitude for all that we’ve accomplished over the past year. The FAMU community stands ready to help her sustain our momentum and advance the Boldly Striking strategic plan in service to our exceptional students. Like the many distinguished leaders before her, President Johnson will chart her path and elevate FAMU to even greater heights. I look forward to supporting her presidency and ensuring a smooth, successful transition.” Interim President Timothy Beard

