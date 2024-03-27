LIVE UPDATES: Severe weather damages Valdosta neighborhoods overnight

UPDATE 9:15 A.M.

Power crews are working to restore electricity to the Valdosta area. Sheri Conner shared new photos with Neighborhood Reporter, Malia Thomas. They were taken along Jerry Jones Drive.

Sheri Conner Power crews working to restore electricity in the Valdosta area

UPDATE 9 A.M.

The majority of power outages are on the north and northeast side of Valdosta. The image below shows the power outage map from Georgia Power. You can track outages live here.

UPDATE 7:30 A.M.

The City of Valdosta is responding to storm damage from Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The city issued the statement below regarding the situation Wednesday morning:

The City of Valdosta experienced severe weather overnight, resulting in significant disruptions to infrastructure and public services. Emergency organizations are actively working to ensure the safety of residents and to restore normalcy to the affected areas.

The storm has caused widespread power outages, downed power lines, and trees blocking roads throughout the city. As a result, the City of Valdosta Schools will be closed today, Wednesday, March 27, 2024, to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Residents are urged to shelter in place if possible and to avoid unnecessary travel until emergency crews can fully assess and address the damage. First responders are actively engaged in clearing roads and restoring power to affected areas.

The City of Valdosta appreciates the cooperation and patience of its residents during this challenging time. Further updates will be provided as the situation progresses.

For more information and updates, please visit City of Valdosta website [valdostacity.com] or follow us on social media.

ORIGINAL STORY:



Thunderstorms have damaged parts of the Valdosta neighborhood.

Those storms are impacting school operations.

See the post from the city school district below and watch the latest First to Know Forecast in the video above.

VCS POST:

Overnight storms have downed trees in the city, making several school routes impassable. In addition, there are massive power outages that are impacting some of our schools and homes.

Valdosta City Schools will be closed for Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Students will be excused for this absence, and there will be no afterschool activities today.

School is expected to resume on Thursday, March 28, 2024. Please be careful and stay safe.