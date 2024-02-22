WHAT'S NEXT: Georgia Crate and Basket Co. leader addresses Thomasville fire

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The president and CEO of Georgia Crate and Basket Company is addressing the massive fire that led to road closures and shelters in Thomasville Wednesday. Bolling Jones IV releaed the following statement:

Given the circumstances of the unfortunate fire that took place at our manufacturing plant, we are extremely blessed that no one was injured.

Fortunately, our warehouses and large inventory were not affected, and we have already increased our production at our other facility. We should be back shipping to our amazing and loyal customers by the weekend.

This is all thanks to the quick response of Thomasville Fire Department and First Responders. We would also like to extend huge thanks and gratitude to the following for lending personnel and equipment to help: Thomasville Police Department, City of Thomasville staff and community members, Thomas County Fire, EMS, and Sherriff’s office, City of Camilla, Moultrie, Tifton, Lee County, Lake Park, Valdosta, and Lowndes County Fire departments, and Archbold Memorial Hospital.

We would also like to extend a thank you to the churches and the community for setting up shelters and providing for the affected surrounding residents. We would also like to thank the community for the continued thoughts and prayers.

Founded in 1894, Georgia Crate is one of the oldest family-owned businesses in Thomasville, GA with over 130 years in business. The family would like to thank our friends and community for their continued support and prayers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.