Fire burning at Thomasville's Georgia Crate & Basket Company, see what's made there

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Multiple agencies are responding to a massive fire burning at Georgia Crate & Basket Company, Inc.

According to the company's website, they are a "full service manufacturer and supplier of wire-bound produce crates used for sweet corn, green beans and other various produce."

The business is located at 1200 Parnell St, Thomasville, Ga.

In the about us section of the company's website, it says, "Georgia Crate and Basket Company is the oldest, active wire-bound crate manufacturer in the State of Georgia. With over 125 years of experience as a wire-bound crate manufacturer, we have a long, rich history of working with produce growers, packaging facilities, and produce sales groups. Georgia Crate is also a leading supplier in corrugated plastic boxes for the produce industry. Our customers are primarily in the southeast but reach as far north as Canada."

Some of their products listed include corn crates, bean crates, and plastic boxes.

ABC 27 reached out to the contact phone numbers listed on the company's website to learn more about the fire. Our calls were not immediately returned. Track progress on the fire in Thomasville here.