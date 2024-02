THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Thomasville Fire Department is currently on scene of a large structure fire at Georgia Crate & Basket Company, located at 1200 Parnell St.

Thomasville Police Department posted about the structure fire just after 7am Wednesday morning.

West Jackson Street will be blocked off to prevent vehicle traffic from the intersections of South/North MLK and West Jackson Street to South College and West Jackson Street.

