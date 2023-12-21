VIDEO: Thomasville mother accused of murder plot in Bahamas can return to the U.S. for Christmas

UPDATE: 1:50 P.M.

ABC News reported the following update to this story:

A Bahamas Supreme Court judge has ruled that Lindsay Shiver can return to the US under the following conditions:

Lindsay can return to her parents’ home in Alabama.

She may not come within 100 feet of Robert, her husband, except if necessary for divorce or custody hearings.

She may only go to the state of Georgia to attend divorce or custody proceedings.

She needs to be fitted with an international electric monitor before leaving the Bahamas.

The U.S. Embassy may return her passport.

Interpol will be notified of her conditions to return to the U.S.

She must return to the Bahamas for her pre-trial on Feb. 21 and her trial on March 4.

Shiver did not make comments while leaving the courthouse.

ORIGINAL STORY:

According to ABC News, a Bahamas Supreme Court judge ruled that Lindsay Shiver can return to the US.

The judge heard from Lindsay Shiver's husband Robert for the first time during a hearing on Thursday. The judge also heard from the prosecution and defense during the hearing.

Court TV reported, "Robert Shiver, appeared via Zoom to say he doesn't want her released, because he fears for his and their three sons' safety."

#BREAKING: #LindsayShiver will leave the Bahamas and return to Georgia.



A Bahamian judge granted her the return for the holidays after being accused in the attempted murder on her husband #RobertShiver.#CourtTV What do YOU think? ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/8VBDmk3p8A — Court TV (@CourtTV) December 21, 2023

Previously, Court TV reportedthe Thomasville mother of three and her two co-conspirators pled not guilty in an alleged murder-for-hire plot to kill Shiver’s husband. Earlier this month, a judge set a March 4, 2024 trial date.

In September, ABC News obtained bodycam videorecorded in the Thomasville area in April. That video shows police responding to 911 calls from Lindsay and her mother in law. That video was recorded months before Lindsay was arrested.