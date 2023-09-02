BODYCAM VIDEO: Thomasville mother accused of murder plot caught on camera talking with police

New video shows the Thomasville, Georgia mother accused in an alleged plot to have her husband killed by a hitman in the Bahamas.

Her husband's family raised flags about Lindsay Shiver's mental health months before she was arrested.

ABC's Ines De La Cuertara walks us through the bodycam footage in the video above.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Robin Shiver : she's just unstable.

THIS MORNING? EXPLOSIVE NEW BODY CAM VIDEO ..

SHOWING POLICE RESPONDING TO 911 CALLS FROM GEORGIA MOM LINDSAY SHIVER ? AND HER MOTHER IN LAW ROBIN SHIVER .. MONTHS BEFORE LINDSAY WAS ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY PLOTTING TO KILL HER HUSBAND IN THE BAHAMAS.

THE POLICE RECORDINGS FROM APRIL 30TH- SHEDDING NEW LIGHT ON THE SHIVER FAMILY DYNAMICS AMID A BITTER DIVORCE BETWEEN LINDSAY AND HER HUSBAND ? FORMER COLLEGE FOOTBALL STAR ROBERT SHIVER .

Lindsay are you coming to meet with me? Lindsay Shiver?

LINDSAY, CALLING THE POLICE CLAIMING HER HUSBAND WAS BLOCKING HER FROM SEEING HER THREE BOYS? BUT POLICE SAY THEY ARE THERE TO CHECK ON A REPORT SHE WAS HARASSING HER IN LAWS.

Police: They were saying that you were following them obviously and that you got a gun..

Lindsay: Look! But I don?t though

Police: which isn't illegal

Lindsay But I don't

Police: Doesn't matter though.

Lindsay Oh my god

Robin Shiver: 550 it's making me nervous I'm a nervous wreck

MEANWHILE ROBIN, LINDSAY'S MOTHER IN LAW, ALSO CALLING 911 WITH A DIFFERENT STORY ? THAT LINDSAY WAS TAILING HER IN HER CAR, AND THREATENING HER AND HER HUSBAND. FOR THE FIRST TIME, WE HEAR THE FAMILY SAY THEY BELIEVE LINDSAY NEEDS HELP.

Robin: she's delusional, and you know that ? and her mom and husband, myself, we're all like, you've got to go get some help.

ROBERT, FILING FOR DIVORCE JUST WEEKS BEFORE THESE POLICE ENCOUNTERS.. ACCUSING HIS WIFE OF HAVING AN AFFAIR ACCORDING TO THE FILING. LINDSAY, COUNTERING WITH ACCUSATIONS OF PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CRUEL TREATMENT, INCLUDING DOMESTIC VIOLENCE.

SHE WAS ARRESTED IN THE BAHAMAS IN JULY ACCUSED OF PLOTTING TO KILL HER HUSBAND WITH TWO CO-CONSPIRATORS.. HER LOVER AND AN ASPIRING RAPPER.

Channa Lloyd: These videos can also prove that if she was making statements to the officers that they can prove are not true. This can speak to her credibility later at trial, which would bolster the state the prosecution's case.

AND LINDSAY WAS RELEASED ON 100,000 DOLLARS BAIL BUT IS NOT BEING ALLOWED TO LEAVE THE BAHAMAS.. SHE FACES UP TO SIXTY YEARS IN PRISON IF CONVICTED.

