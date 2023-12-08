Thomasville mother of 3, co-defendants plead not guilty in murder-for-hire plot

ABACO, Bahamas (Court TV) — ABACO, Bahamas (Court TV) - Lindsay Shiver and her two co-conspirators pled not guilty in an alleged murder-for-hire plot to kill Shiver’s husband, Robert Shiver. A formal arraignment took place Friday morning in a courtroom in the Bahamas.

The judge set a March 4, 2024 trial date, and Shiver’s next pretrial appearance will take place on January 31, 2024. All three are currently out on bail but must remain in Nassau, adhere to a curfew, and are being tracked by ankle monitors.

The three co-defendants in the case — Shiver, 36, Terrance Bethel, 28, and Farron Newbold Jr., 29 — are all represented by the same attorney and, as of now, will be tried together. They have thus far presented a united front, insisting they never seriously planned to kill Lindsay’s husband.

Shiver and Bethel were lovers. It is not clear if they are still a couple.

Cameras were not permitted in the courtroom, but Court TV Crime and Justice Correspondent Matt Johnson was at the hearing and heard the defendants speak in court. Johnson said all three stood with their arms folded and each individually addressed the judge to say they were not guilty.

The attorney representing the trio, Owen Wells, gave Court TV the following statement:

“Lindsay is innocent and the evidence will clearly demonstrate her innocence. She continues to face the legal process with complete transparency and honesty. Lindsay is looking forward to getting this ordeal behind her and — most importantly — she is looking forward to being reunited with her young children who have been without their mother for many months. She has confidence in the integrity of the Bahamian justice system and will continue to cooperate in any way she can.”

Shiver, a Georgia native who shares three young sons with her now-estranged millionaire husband, is currently barred from returning to the U.S. Lindsay and Robert, who own a home in the Bahamas along with a mansion in the state of Georgia, were married for 13 years until Robert filed for divorce last April, citing Lindsay’s “adulterous conduct.”

