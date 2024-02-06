Third tornado confirmed from Sunday's outbreak; see where it touched down in Thomas County

EVERETT, Ga. (WTXL) — The National Weather Service confirmed a third tornado touchdown during Sunday's severe weather outbreak. The tornado peaked at EF-1 intensity. The NWS estimated the storm's peak winds at 100 mph.

It was on the ground of for .82 miles and 400 yards wide at its largest. According to their report, the NWS said the twister lasted 3 minutes.

Tornadoes were also confirmed in Jefferson County and Lowndes County.

NWS REPORT:

A tornado briefly touched down in southeastern Thomas County near

the intersection of Scott Rd and Scott Plantation Road

immediately adjacent to Seminole Plantation. The tornado crossed

Scott Road and moved into Seminole Plantation where there were

numerous large pine trees uprooted or snapped near the entrance to

the plantation. Within the plantation, one structure was damaged

from an uprooted tree landing on a portion of the building.

Several other cottages suffered some shingle loss, with one

structure losing the bottom portion of the wood frame around the

building and another having minor chimney damage. A couple of open

air barns had damage, with one having a wall collapse and another

being slightly shifted off its foundation. Beyond the structures,

numerous large pine trees were uprooted or snapped. When the

tornado was near peak intensity several large pine trees were

snapped in close proximity with several very large pine trees

uprooted. Tree damage was noted beyond reachable distance due to

the downed trees blocking the path further into the woods. From

surveying on the northwest side of the track along an accessible

road, no additional damage was noted, and the tornado is presumed

to have lifted before reaching B Green Road and Parramore Fish

Pond Road.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee would like

to thank the Thomas County Emergency Management Agency for their

support in this survey.

