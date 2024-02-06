National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado struck Jefferson County Sunday

NASH, Fla. (WTXL) — The National Weather Service in Tallahassee confirmed an EF-0 tornado with peak winds of 80 mph touched down in Jefferson County Sunday afternoon. The twister crossed I-10 and damaged trees.

The tornado was on the ground for .18 miles. It had a maximum width of 50 yards.

This is one of two tornadoes that touched down in the ABC 27 viewing area Sunday. First to Know Meteorologist, Riley Winch, was tracking the storms minute by minute on Facebook. You can watch a replay of that live video below.

The second storm that produced a tornado moved into Lowndes County. It produced an EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 120 mph. You can see the report on that storm here.

