NEW VIDEO: Tornado tears through Lowndes County; NWS surveying damage

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The National Weather Service said they are sending a team to Lowndes County to survey damage following an apparent tornado. The funnel was caught on camera from multiple viewpoints as it tore through the area around Valdosta Sunday afternoon.

ABC 27 received a damage report from the area Sunday afternoon. Find that story here. The First to Know Weather team was tracking the storm as it moved through.

The National Weather Service also said they are sending a survey team to Jefferson County where a radar-confirmed tornado was reported. Trees were also brought down in the area of I-10 where this storm was seen on radar Sunday afternoon.

The NWS said they expect to have more information regarding storm intensity later in the day Monday.

It is severe weather awareness week in Florida and Georgia. The NWS said "Alabama and Florida will conduct a test tornado drill at 10am ET and 9am CT while Georgia will conduct theirs at 9am ET. This "tornado safety drill" will be done instead of our routine weekly NOAA All-Hazards Radio Test. An actual tornado warning WILL NOT sound, but this is an excellent opportunity for schools, civic organizations and businesses around Central Alabama to practice what they would do in the event of a tornado warning."

