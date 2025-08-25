MARKEL MURDER: Donna Adelson trial continues with more witnesses Monday

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — Following nearly a year of delays and three days of jury selection, opening statements will begin in the Donna Adelson trial.

Adelson is accused of orchestrating the shooting death of her former son-in-law, Dan Markel, in July 2014. She was arrested in November 2023 at the Miami International Airport. Investigators believe Adelson had Markel killed following the 2013 divorce from her daughter, Wendi, after Wendi wanted to move herself and their children to South Florida, and Markel didn't.

LIVE BLOG:

8:56 a.m.:

Judge calling a brief recess, jurors are being brought into the courtroom at 9:15 a.m.

8:39 a.m.:

Court resumes for the Donna Adelson trial.

Investigator Jason Newlin of the State Attorney's Office taking the stand.

No jury in the courtroom right now. The State and the Defense are taking about the "grandma motion", the motion filed by Dan Markel in which he was seeking to limit Donna Adelson's contact with her grandchildren.

The State is trying to lay down the foundation to use emails send to a shared email for Donna and Harvey Adelson about the divorce proceedings as evidence in front of the jury.

The Defense says they believe the State's argument is entirely spectacle and wants to limit this evidence.

The Judge has ruled this evidence can be used to show the defendent's state of mind, motive, or intent and says foundation will need to be laid out in front of the jury.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

