Tallahassee Veterans Village faces shortage of resources; how neighbors can help

Tallahassee Veterans Village says they are low on basic resources to give participants; vulnerable veterans are dependent on these services.

While veteran posts and community organizations across the Big Bend have responded to their immediate needs, neighbors are calling out to the community to drive long-standing support.

Watch the video to find out why Tallahassee Veterans Village is so crucial to vulnerable veterans and how you can support their mission.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Looking to the community for support to continue providing relief for vulnerable veterans. Finding out why this service is crucial to veterans and how neighbors can support their mission.

Tallahassee Veterans Village is helping veterans like Leamon Hines. He's been living here for around 4 months.

"If Veterans Village wasn't here, I wouldn't be able to do the things I'm doing today," said Hines.

The Village houses veterans who are at risk of homelessness or who are homeless.

Hines said he's noticed more veterans are in need of help.

Nance Nadeau with the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 13 has noticed this increase in demand when visiting the Veterans Village to help.

"The pantry here at Vet Village was almost bare, and you have 52 residents here that rely on getting food from here," said Nadeau.

Tori Callan, Property Manager at Tallahassee Veterans Village, said they keep all 52 beds here full.

"Those who have no money, or little money, depend on us," said Callan.

This week, various veteran posts and community members have been dropping resources off since Nadeau posted about the need on social media.

Nadeau is hoping it will have snowball effect and that the community will continue to help.

"Please help," said Nadeau. "Please don't think it won't make a difference. One can of vegetables makes a big difference."

Nadeau said we need to help our vulnerable veterans.

"They took care of us," said Nadeau, "they wrote a blank check with their life to keep us free here."

On another story in February, I told you about a veteran post in need of support.

During my reporting, I spoke with Ben Bradwell, the Leon County Veteran Service Manager. Bradwell said veterans can also contact their office for assistance and information about their various services including Emergency Assistance.

Hines said this village is the intermediary for vulnerable veterans.

"This is a great resource for vets, that's the bottom line," said Hines.

Nadeau has put together a list of resources below that you can drop off at Tallahassee Veterans Village. If you can, they recommend dropping off individual packs of items such as cereal and oatmeal that would be really helpful.

RESOURCES NEEDED:



Shower curtains and rings

Queen sheets

Towels

Mattress covers

Pillows

Manual can openers

Empty spray bottles

FOOD: