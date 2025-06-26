TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: Trucker seriously injured after crash on I-10 in Gadsden County

A tire blowout appears to be the cause of a crash on I-10, which left a trucker seriously injured, and traffic severely backed up.

It happened shortly before four o'clock, according to a release from Florida Highway Patrol. The semi was traveling westbound on I-10 near the 193 exit in Gadsden County. Their right steer tire blew out. The driver lost control and went off the north shoulder. It hit an exit sign, then continued into the wood line and struck a tree.

FHP says bystanders helped the driver out of his cab. He was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Midway Fire and Police Departments, Mount Pleasant Fire Department, Gadsden County EMS, and the Tallahassee Fire Department all assisted FHP on the scene.

At 6:22 the right lane of westbound I-10 remained closed.

That isn't the only roadblock on westbound I-10, though.

A vehicle caught fire shortly before 6:20 near mile marker 162. It had all lanes closed as of 06:32 PM.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.